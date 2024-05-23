Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 887,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 435% from the previous session’s volume of 165,765 shares.The stock last traded at $10.63 and had previously closed at $10.62.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50.

Get Ares Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Acquisition Co. II

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 207,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 129,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 306,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Acquisition Co. II

Ares Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ares Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.