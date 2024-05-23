Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Buys 7,460 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 357.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Trane Technologies comprises approximately 1.8% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TT. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TT traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $332.92. 706,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,578. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $162.04 and a 12-month high of $336.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $308.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.00.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,626,876.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,592,391. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,626,876.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,592,391. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $813,378.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,792.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,979 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,372 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.54.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

