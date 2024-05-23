Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 627.8% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.43. 14,103,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,220,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.41.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 99.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

