Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,819 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises about 1.2% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI traded down $15.83 on Thursday, reaching $666.77. 481,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,631. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $330.30 and a one year high of $732.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $685.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $613.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $600.79.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

