Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Reduces Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,340 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,373 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $367,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 40,263 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 140,813 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $13,307,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TJX. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.05.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.19. 7,430,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,239,904. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.01. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $104.98. The company has a market cap of $113.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

