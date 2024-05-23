ASD (ASD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.58 Million

ASD (ASD) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One ASD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0511 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ASD has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. ASD has a market cap of $33.74 million and $2.58 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00009135 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00011169 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001462 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,855.51 or 0.99986636 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011579 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.38 or 0.00118438 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00006740 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05313513 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,638,555.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

