Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $26.66 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,410 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $26,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 755,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,452,000 after purchasing an additional 32,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter.

MUB traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,421,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,800. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.12.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

