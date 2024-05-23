Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,106 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 332,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 150,191 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 169.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 497,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 313,065 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,312,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,816,000 after buying an additional 122,652 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 237.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after buying an additional 265,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BBVA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,312,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,998. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.1695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

