BayBridge Capital Group LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

BayBridge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 208,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,064,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 6.6% of BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $35.95. 1,538,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,302,807. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $36.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

