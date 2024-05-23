BayBridge Capital Group LLC Makes New $878,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

BayBridge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,780,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,589 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,469,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,438,000 after buying an additional 730,751 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,266,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,919,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $10,200,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.38. The stock had a trading volume of 681,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,302. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.21 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.93.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

