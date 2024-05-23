BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.02

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.02 and last traded at $58.01, with a volume of 42577 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.83.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCTU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,816,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,318 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,866,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,679,000 after acquiring an additional 368,286 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 747,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,140,000 after acquiring an additional 41,252 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 546.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 240,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 203,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 157,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 37,580 shares during the period.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

