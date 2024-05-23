Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Sells $483,712.88 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $483,712.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 282,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,158,456.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,170 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total value of $328,762.80.

Block Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.66. 6,717,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,771,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.76. The company has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 86.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Block by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,222,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,112,000 after buying an additional 115,132 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Block during the fourth quarter worth about $157,021,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Block during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Block by 16.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,373,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,807,000 after acquiring an additional 190,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.59.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

