Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) CEO Sells $5,329,119.65 in Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $5,329,119.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:BAH traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.24. The company had a trading volume of 731,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,063. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.56. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $89.80 and a one year high of $156.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.15, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 354.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 136.3% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 215,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 52.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 441,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,550,000 after acquiring an additional 92,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.44.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

