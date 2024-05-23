Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Hits New 1-Year High at $427.14

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $427.14 and last traded at $426.80, with a volume of 256756 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $419.82.

CSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.06 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total value of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,399,039.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total value of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $36,399,039.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total value of $826,166.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,413.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,059 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,065 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $159,187,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5,351.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 421,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,665,000 after buying an additional 413,691 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 666.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 227,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,218,000 after buying an additional 198,191 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1,074.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 152,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,490,000 after purchasing an additional 139,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $668,430,000 after purchasing an additional 90,597 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

