Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,770 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PayPal by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,254,000 after purchasing an additional 873,181 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $749,561,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,767,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $687,902,000 after acquiring an additional 78,105 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,976,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $428,449,000 after acquiring an additional 265,116 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $404,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.58. 10,525,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,540,265. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

