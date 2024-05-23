Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 320 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 920,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,522,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 878,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,332,000 after acquiring an additional 51,608 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,467,000 after acquiring an additional 40,366 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 556,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,338,000 after acquiring an additional 156,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

NYSE JBT traded down $1.62 on Thursday, reaching $92.43. The stock had a trading volume of 252,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.28. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $88.03 and a 1-year high of $125.88. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $392.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.55 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 36.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.13%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

