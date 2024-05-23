Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 445 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,584 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 1.2% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Medtronic by 9.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,777,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,863,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,123 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,229,726,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,622,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,493,000 after acquiring an additional 285,819 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,634,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,040,802,000 after acquiring an additional 346,641 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,089,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $893,352,000 after acquiring an additional 101,111 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Down 5.1 %

MDT traded down $4.38 on Thursday, hitting $81.38. 10,700,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,160,730. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $91.00. The company has a market cap of $108.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.84 and its 200-day moving average is $82.62.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. Medtronic’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.91.

Read Our Latest Report on Medtronic

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.