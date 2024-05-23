Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Cummins accounts for about 1.4% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel William Fisher purchased 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,696.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cummins

Cummins Trading Down 0.5 %

CMI traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $283.90. 1,078,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,498. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.29. The firm has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $304.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.6 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.