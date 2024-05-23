Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $49.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,878,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,038. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $50.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

