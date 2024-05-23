Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.24 Million Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,099 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 716.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,561,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,105 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,111,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,769,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $86,885,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 93.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 679,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,544,000 after purchasing an additional 327,220 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Shares of UFPI stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.46. The company had a trading volume of 282,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,550. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.47 and a 12 month high of $128.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.38 and its 200 day moving average is $116.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.79.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.42%.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $173,194.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,699,688.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UFP Industries news, insider David A. Tutas sold 3,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.21, for a total value of $365,197.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,368.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $173,194.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,155 shares in the company, valued at $19,699,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,980 shares of company stock worth $3,052,415 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

