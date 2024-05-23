Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE MET traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.65. 3,287,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,442,884. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.64. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $49.38 and a one year high of $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.08.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

