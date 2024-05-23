Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.1% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.9% in the first quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 5,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $59.69. 13,056,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,515,090. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.26. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Argus increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.99.

Get Our Latest Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.