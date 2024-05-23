Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,151 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,519,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,935 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,262,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,719,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VUG stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $351.92. The company had a trading volume of 987,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,654. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $254.65 and a 52 week high of $357.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $340.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.30. The stock has a market cap of $121.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.