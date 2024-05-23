Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,151 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,519,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,935 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,262,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,719,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
VUG stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $351.92. The company had a trading volume of 987,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,654. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $254.65 and a 52 week high of $357.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $340.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.30. The stock has a market cap of $121.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.
Vanguard Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
