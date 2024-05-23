Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,560 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 16,070.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 50.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MDU Resources Group

In other MDU Resources Group news, insider Rob L. Johnson acquired 36,291 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $923,968.86. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,639.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Stock Down 0.7 %

MDU Resources Group stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.20. 958,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,358. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average is $21.51. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $25.99.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDU. StockNews.com downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group Profile

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.