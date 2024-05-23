Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,190 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SON. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 12,183.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of SON stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.64. 411,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,063. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $63.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.77.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonoco Products

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $114,306.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,047.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $114,306.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,047.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $604,065.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,076 shares of company stock valued at $749,002 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Further Reading

