Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,466 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 7,459 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $693,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.64. The stock had a trading volume of 665,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,418. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $49.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.14. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

