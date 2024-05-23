Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,580 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,297,326 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $187,149,000 after buying an additional 1,228,996 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter worth $43,034,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,272,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter worth $25,443,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 719,663 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,341,000 after buying an additional 255,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

IART traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.51. 1,207,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,396. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.42. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 57.02, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $368.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IART has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered Integra LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

