Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,626,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $787,144,000 after acquiring an additional 40,138 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,770,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,520,000 after acquiring an additional 112,517 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,893,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,383,000 after acquiring an additional 98,068 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 6,521.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,456,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,185,000 after acquiring an additional 552,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE SKX traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,941. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.33 and a 200 day moving average of $60.58. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $69.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, COO David Weinberg sold 20,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,236,010.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,089,917.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 25,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $1,544,983.02. Following the sale, the president now owns 123,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,543,479.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 20,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $1,236,010.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,089,917.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,005,765 over the last 90 days. 24.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SKX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.83.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

