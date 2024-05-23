Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,638,746,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,032 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $430,090,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $581,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $217.38. 2,636,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,447,451. The company has a market capitalization of $124.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.66.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.