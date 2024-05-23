Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 175 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,103 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 731,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,325,000 after purchasing an additional 380,200 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 675,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,212,000 after acquiring an additional 208,452 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $13,809,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,660,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,044,000 after purchasing an additional 161,987 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 460,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,581,000 after purchasing an additional 160,431 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WGO. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.80.

NYSE WGO traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.83. 433,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,982. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.23 and its 200-day moving average is $67.05. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.71 and a twelve month high of $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.72.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $703.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.63 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 37.13%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

