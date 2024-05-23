Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.27. 1,328,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,010. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.25 and its 200 day moving average is $76.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

