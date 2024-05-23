Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $5.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $350.70. 2,748,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,473,414. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $356.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.36. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $205.60 and a one year high of $382.01. The company has a market cap of $171.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,812.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 350 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,812.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.35.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

