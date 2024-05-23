Centamin plc Announces Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:CELTF)

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Centamin Stock Performance
CELTF traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $1.54. 4,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,221. Centamin has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31.
About Centamin
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Centamin
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.