CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in MetLife were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.3% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 27,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 10.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 43.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth about $306,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $72.87. 3,173,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,443,205. The company has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.62. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.38 and a 12 month high of $74.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MET shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.08.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

