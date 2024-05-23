CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,367,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,216,000 after buying an additional 229,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,078,000 after buying an additional 1,542,503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,069,000 after buying an additional 7,681,845 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,974,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,814,000 after buying an additional 138,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,048,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,206,000 after buying an additional 682,586 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.75. 2,607,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,220,811. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.73 and a fifty-two week high of $87.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.