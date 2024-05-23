CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 400 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,070,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,919,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,429 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 15.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,528,000 after buying an additional 1,440,857 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,392,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,236,000 after buying an additional 36,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $192,964,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,339,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,660,000 after buying an additional 359,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $6,304,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,809,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,121,271.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $6,304,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,809,194 shares in the company, valued at $228,121,271.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $406,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,874,159.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,877 shares of company stock worth $9,824,383 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Up 0.6 %

JBL traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $118.85. 1,095,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,833. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.64 and a twelve month high of $156.94. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.31.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Jabil had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 39.47%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.75%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

