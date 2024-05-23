Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.16 and last traded at $13.16. 180 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.63.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.26.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Cambodia, Canada, Korea, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the United States, and Vietnam. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

