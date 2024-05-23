Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 99.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,103 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 149.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 275.6% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.33. 1,134,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,711. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.55. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $47.00 and a one year high of $62.02. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

