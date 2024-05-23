Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Shares Down 8.4%

Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.31. 10,951 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,704% from the average session volume of 607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Concierge Technologies Trading Down 8.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12.

Concierge Technologies Company Profile

Concierge Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of financial services, food manufacturing, security systems, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: U.SA Investment Fund Management, U.SA Beauty Products, New Zealand Food Industry, and Canada Security Alarm Systems.

