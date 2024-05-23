Contrasting SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVPQ) & Muncy Columbia Financial (OTCMKTS:CCFN)

Muncy Columbia Financial (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Free Report) and SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVPQ – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Muncy Columbia Financial and SVB Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Muncy Columbia Financial N/A N/A N/A $3.13 9.92 SVB Financial Group $6.21 billion 0.00 $1.67 billion $25.35 0.00

SVB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Muncy Columbia Financial. SVB Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Muncy Columbia Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Muncy Columbia Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A SVB Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Muncy Columbia Financial and SVB Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.7% of Muncy Columbia Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of SVB Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Muncy Columbia Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of SVB Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Muncy Columbia Financial and SVB Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Muncy Columbia Financial N/A N/A N/A SVB Financial Group 22.05% 13.02% 0.76%

Summary

SVB Financial Group beats Muncy Columbia Financial on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Muncy Columbia Financial

Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Journey Bank that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers in Pennsylvania. It offers checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repurchase sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits. The company also provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans comprising commercial mortgages and student housing; residential real estate loans consisting of rental 1-4 family and 1-4 family residential mortgages; and industrial loans and others. In addition, it offers trust services, including administration of various estates, pension plans, self-directed IRA's, and other services; personal, corporate, pension, and fiduciary services; stocks, bonds, and other non-insured financial products; and remote capture, internet banking, telephone and mobile banking, and automated teller machine services, as well as investment and insurance products. The company was formerly known as CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation in November 2023. Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Silicon Valley Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services. This segment also offers traditional term, growth capital term, and equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, warehouse facilities, recurring revenue and acquisition finance facilities, mezzanine lending, corporate working capital facilities, and credit card programs; treasury management products and services; business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts; receivables services, which include merchant services, remote capture, lockbox, and fraud control services; wire transfer and automated clearing house payment services; business bill pay, credit and debit cards, account analysis, and disbursement services. In addition, it offers foreign exchange and trade finance products and services; letters of credit; and investment services and solutions. The SVB Private segment offers mortgages, home equity lines of credit, restricted and private stock loans, capital call lines of credit, and other secured and unsecured lending products; planning-based financial strategies, wealth management, family office, financial planning, tax planning, and trust services; and real estate secured loans. The SVB Capital segment provides venture capital investment services. The SVB Securities segment provides investment banking services; products and services, including capital raising, merger and acquisition advisory, equity research, and sales and trading. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. On March 17, 2023, SVB Financial Group, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

