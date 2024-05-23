Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU) Trading Down 22.6%

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU – Get Free Report) traded down 22.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.33. 1,001,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 347% from the average session volume of 224,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Copper Fox Metals Trading Down 6.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$125.71 million, a P/E ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Copper Fox Metals Company Profile

Copper Fox Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds interest in the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Eaglehead porphyry copper project located in the Liard Mining District of British Columbia; Van Dyke, an advanced stage in-situ copper recovery project located in the Globe-Miami Mining District, Arizona; Sombrero Butte project located in the northeast of Tucson, Arizona; and Mineral Mountain copper project, which is located in Florence, Arizona.

