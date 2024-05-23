Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. 32,702 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 222,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Cosmos Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cosmos Health stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,334,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.89% of Cosmos Health as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Cosmos Health Inc provides proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, cosmetics, nursery, health care and baby products, and medical devices. Its nutraceutical product portfolio includes Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation. The company serves wholesale pharmaceutical distributors and independent retail pharmacies.

