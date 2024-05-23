Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $41.52

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.52 and last traded at $41.55, with a volume of 273154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.57.

Dine Brands Global Stock Down 3.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.68.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $206.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.31%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 207.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 438.7% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

