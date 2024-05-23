EARNZ plc (LON:EARN) Insider Buys £53,333.28 in Stock

EARNZ plc (LON:EARN – Get Free Report) insider Bob Holt purchased 666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £53,333.28 ($67,785.05).

Bob Holt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Bob Holt sold 4,000,000 shares of EARNZ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10), for a total value of £320,000 ($406,710.73).

On Monday, April 8th, Bob Holt purchased 4,666,666 shares of EARNZ stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £373,333.28 ($474,495.78).

EARNZ Stock Performance

Shares of EARN traded up GBX 0.13 ($0.00) on Thursday, reaching GBX 7.88 ($0.10). The stock had a trading volume of 978,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,178. EARNZ plc has a twelve month low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 13 ($0.17).

About EARNZ

EARNZ plc operates as a clean technology company in the United Kingdom, Italy, and rest of Europe. It manufactures and commercializes solar technologies, and lightweight flexible solar panels. The company's solar modules are used in various applications, such as transportation, real estate, consumer retail, and telecom sectors, as well as in caravans and holiday homes, solar carports and electric vehicle charging, and hotel, safari, glamping, and corporate events; and military, disaster relief, and construction camps.

