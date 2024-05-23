Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CAO Eric Charles Kelly Sells 3,000 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 3,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.5 %

Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,881,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,570. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.47 and a 12 month high of $144.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.67.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,868,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,251 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 496.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,511,250 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $333,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,504 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,054,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,935,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,055,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on EA. StockNews.com cut Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.