Elite Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 30,201 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,201 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 0.1% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE PLTR traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $20.73. 36,791,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,980,645. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 172.72, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $51,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 639,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,524.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $51,077.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 639,696 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,524.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $233,737.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 651,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,953,051.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,412,722 shares of company stock valued at $414,573,750 in the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.65.

View Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.