Elizabeth Surkovic Buys 1,506 Shares of Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Stock

Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM – Get Free Report) insider Elizabeth Surkovic purchased 1,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 398 ($5.06) per share, for a total transaction of £5,993.88 ($7,618.05).

IEM traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 398.50 ($5.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,738,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,381. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 394.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 384.27. The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,656.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 0.34. Impax Environmental Markets has a 52-week low of GBX 331.13 ($4.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 421.50 ($5.36).

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

