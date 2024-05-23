Elizabeth Surkovic Buys 1,506 Shares of Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Stock

Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM – Get Free Report) insider Elizabeth Surkovic purchased 1,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 398 ($5.06) per share, for a total transaction of £5,993.88 ($7,618.05).
Impax Environmental Markets Stock Performance
IEM traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 398.50 ($5.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,738,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,381. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 394.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 384.27. The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,656.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 0.34. Impax Environmental Markets has a 52-week low of GBX 331.13 ($4.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 421.50 ($5.36).
Impax Environmental Markets Company Profile
