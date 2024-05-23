ESGL (NYSEARCA:ESGL) Trading Up 10.1%

Shares of ESGL Holdings Limited (NYSEARCA:ESGL – Get Free Report) were up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 52,398 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 110,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

ESGL Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56.

ESGL Company Profile

ESGL Holdings Limited provides waste solutions. It regenerates industrial waste into circular products using technologies and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

