First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director Sells $1,808,372.80 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total transaction of $1,808,372.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,038. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ FSLR traded down $1.94 on Thursday, hitting $249.81. 4,871,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224,921. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $253.99. The company has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.86.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSLR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $258.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.16.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 548,058 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $94,419,000 after purchasing an additional 20,946 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 504.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,650 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,852,000 after purchasing an additional 333,496 shares in the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,543,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,040,031 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,945,549,000 after purchasing an additional 279,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 304,592.2% in the 4th quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155,393 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,771,000 after purchasing an additional 155,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

