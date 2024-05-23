First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Trading Down 1.6%

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $79.57 and last traded at $79.63. Approximately 2,074 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 5,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.90.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.22.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $519,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 24.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 133,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index that uses fundamental factors to select and weight value stocks from the Nasdaq US Select Indices. FAB was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

