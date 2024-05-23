First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Trading Down 1.6%

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $79.57 and last traded at $79.63. Approximately 2,074 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 5,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.90.
First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.22.
First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.
About First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index that uses fundamental factors to select and weight value stocks from the Nasdaq US Select Indices. FAB was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
